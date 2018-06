The #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge has come a long way. Many are into running or gymming. It does, by all means call for a good amount of dedication to follow a strict exercise regime. Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor who is known for his raw and chiseled body is all about fitness. He loves to do skipping and here’s proof!

Skipping is my favorite way to warm up for a workout..

Thank you for the nomination @sonamakapoor .

I’m excited to pass this challenge on to @Its_Badshah@ayushmannk & @ShraddhaKapoor !

Kudos to @Ra_THORe for starting this inspirational fitness journey ! #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/TqttAxbSGJ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2018

Skipping is known to be a very good form of exercise. It is an excellent form of workout for the whole body. Since it calls for jumping, hand-leg coordination, quick reflexes and body posture- it helps in toning almost all parts of your body. Read: Zero actress Katrina Kaif’s fitness training will inspire you to hit the gym now!

Shilpa Shetty, too, loves skipping!

Here are 5 reasons why you should start skipping too

Improves heart rate and helps in cardiovascular functioning.

Aids weight-loss.

Tones lower and upper body.

Improves blood circulation- resulting in a glowing skin.

Strengthens muscles.

Good for abdominal muscles.

Read: Fitness enthusiast Bani J’s workout routine will make you hit the gym right away!

Image Source: Shutterstock/ Instagram: @theshilpashetty/ @arjunkapoor