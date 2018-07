Gorgeous Athiya Shetty who debuted with the movie ‘Hero’, captured many hearts with her tall and lean frame. Athiya Shetty will be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming wedding-comedy titled ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’. Athiya who is blessed with good looks makes sure that she follows her fitness routine religiously. The dazzling diva believes in staying fit and eating healthy and has an envious body which anyone would crave for. Like her father Suniel Shetty, Athiya is a fitness enthusiast. Take a tour of Athiya’s Instagram account and hit the gym right away!

Handstand can increase your strength, improves your balance, core strength and flexibility. Athiya makes sure that she practises handstands to improve her overall well-being!

Kickboxing can help in improving coordination, confidence, posture and in burning calories. Athiya does it to stay in top shape.

Train that mind.🙏 @shifuji_commando A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on May 16, 2016 at 1:14am PDT

Speaking about Athiya’s diet, Athiya is disciplined about what she eats. She also sips on narial pani which is dense in nutrients and has antioxidant properties.

Ideal Sunday feels 🐳🌴🌞🌈 #Tb A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

Look at her sipping on that lemon and mint cold drink. Pure bliss.

🌴☀️ A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:49am PST

A good stack of pancakes once in a while never hurt anyone!

🐽 A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Read: Happy Birthday, PV Sindhu! Here’s how this badminton star maintains her fitness

Read: A sneak peek at celebrity Chef Amrita Raichand’s fitness routine

Image Source:Instagram/athiyashetty