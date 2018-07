Celebrity Chef and actress Amrita Raichand who hosted the longest running show ‘Mummy ka Magic,’ follows a disciplined fitness routine. The yummy mommy also practices yoga for her well-being. Here, we decode her keep-fit secrets.

Beautiful Amrita Raichand is popular amongst the children and mother due to her popular show ‘Mummy ka Magic’ in which she whips out healthy and yummylicious recipes for children to help them stay fit and fine. Speaking about her own fitness, she says, “I workout from Monday to Friday for about half an hour. Monday and Wednesday are my cardio days. I do cardio on Monday. I do weight training on Tuesday and Friday and boot camp workout on Thursday. I also practice yoga on any two days post my workout.”

She adds, “Since I get bored easily, I keep on changing my fitness routine and keep challenging myself with new goals and new forms of exercises. I make sure that I opt for a full body workout and not merely concentrate on a particular body part.” Read: Know how actress Bhumi Pednekar manages to stay fit

Along with physical health, mental well-being is equally important and Amrita credits her family who supports her and showers her with unconditional love. “My family look after my mental and emotional well being by giving me all the love and happiness that is needed to survive in this world.”

Being a chef Amrita is always surrounded by food all the time and emphasises on portion control. She is a mindful eater. “For breakfast, I have a bowl of fruits, followed by eggs and black coffee. My lunch consists of chapatti/ rice of any healthy grain, some veggies, daal and salad. For dinner, I eat grilled chicken/ fish/ tofu / paneer with some soup and salad. I avoid consuming unhealthy grains.”

Amrita who avoids eating anything which is not delicious highlights, “I cheat only when those calories are totally worth it. When I binge once in a while, I make up for it by being very particular about what I put in my mouth the next day. I avoid eating rice, roti or bread and fruits post 6:00 pm and I have my dinner by 7.30 pm as my digestive system responds well my habit of early dinning.” Read: Here is cricketer Deepak Chahar’s fitness routine who earned his maiden call up in the Indian squad

Amrita signed off by advising, “Find a particular time, when you know for sure you will not miss your workout, no matter how busy you are. About a year ago, I realized that since I am an early riser, I should finish my workout early in the morning. After dropping my son to his school bus stop, I workout. So, even if I am shooting or busy in the day, my most important requirement for that day is fulfilled. And by 9: 00 am, I am all set to take on the world.”

Image Source: Amrita Raichand