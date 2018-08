Keeping up with the workout routine every day might be task for you because of various issues you face every day. And we totally get it. We are always on the go in this fast-paced world and we don’t get enough time to take care of our body. But, fret not! We have listed some very simple exercises you can try at home to reduce your belly fat. Here they are…

Squats: This compound workout involves various muscle groups and burns overall fat faster. Also, squats help you get a bigger and more toned butt which would make your waist feel smaller immediately.

Stand with your head facing forward and your chest held up and out.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider. Extend your hands straight out in front of you to help keep your balance. You can also bend the elbows or clasp the fingers.

Sit back and down like you’re sitting into an imaginary chair. Keep your head facing forward as your upper body bends forward a bit. Rather than allowing your back to round, let your lower back arch slightly as you descend.

Lower down so your thighs are as parallel to the floor as possible, with your knees over your ankles. Press your weight back into your heels.

Keep your body tight, and push through your heels to bring yourself back to the starting position.

Planks: Plank is a great exercise that works on your abs, back and waist, all at once. It not only strengthens your core and improves balance, but also reduces inches along your waistline.

Plant the hands directly under the shoulders (slightly wider than shoulder-width apart) like you’re about to do a push-up.

Ground the toes into the floor and squeeze the glutes to stabilize the body. Your legs should be working in the move too; careful not to lock or hyperextend your knees.

Neutralize the neck and spine by looking at a spot on the floor about a foot beyond the hands. Your head should be in line with your back.

Hold the position for 20 seconds. As you get more comfortable with the move, hold your plank for as long as possible without compromising form or breath.

Glute bridges: It’s an excellent exercise to reduce your belly fat and it’s super simple too. It doesn’t need any equipment and you won’t have to put pressure on your back or on knees to do this.

Lie face up on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Keep your arms at your side with your palms down.

Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze those glutes hard and keep your abs drawn in so you don’t overextend your back during the exercise.

Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down.

Wall-sits: This exercise will help you tone your stomach and will burn fat around your belly as well as thigh area. All you need is a solid wall and a strong will power.

Stand with your back pressing against a wall.

Slide downward into a squat position by moving your feet forward until your knees make a 90-degree angle and your hamstrings are parallel to the floor.

Hold this move for as long as you can.

Running: Running is the best way to lose weight from everywhere, including your belly. This is a healthy way of losing those extra pounds. And you don’t need instruction to run, we are sure! Now get going and torch that extra fat!

