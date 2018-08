If you are not one of those who like to run on the treadmill, and rather prefer running out in the open, we’ve got some exercises that will leave you drenched in your own sweat. Because these are anything but run-of-the-mill.

Tune up the tempo: Set the incline to 1 per cent and do an easy run of 10 minutes. That’s your warm up. Now set the pace 2 minutes faster than your usual pace. Go at that tempo for 3 to 4 minutes, then walk for 3 to 4 minutes. That’s one round; do 3 to 5 total rounds.

Progression run: Warm up with 5 to 10 minutes of easy running like you always do. Set the incline at 1 percent and start running at 5 miles-per-hour pace. Increase the speed 0.2mph every minute until you are completely out of breath.

Half-mile breaks: Do your regular 15 to 20 minutes of easy running. Run a half-mile at about 75 per cent of your best effort. When you hit that mark, slow down and jog for 200 metres. That’s one round; do 6 to 8 total rounds.

The Horrible Hill Workout: Do your 10 minutes warm up. Start by setting the incline at 8 percent and sprint as fast as you can for 30 seconds. Then lower the incline to 5 percent and walk for 30 seconds. After walking, sprint again for 90 seconds, then walk again for 2 minutes. That’s one round; do 6 to 9 total rounds.

Commercial runs: You’ll need a TV for this one. Why? Well, after your 10-minute warm up, every time a commercial comes on while you are watching your favourite show, run 1½ to 2 minutes per mile faster than what you run during your warm up until your regular programme is back on air. Do this till the end of the show.

