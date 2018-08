Cardio and strength training have always been believed to have given overall fitness and healthy living, but a new study has been conducted at the University of Copenhagen that has proved that these different forms of exercises have the ability to affect the hormones that have positive effect on your metabolism.

The study from the faculty of health and medical sciences of University of Copenhagen, showed that cardio training on a bicycle causes three times as large an increase in the production of the hormone FGF21 than strength training with weights.

For the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, the researchers studied 10 healthy young men, who were randomly divided into two groups and did both forms of training once a week. Both training forms lasted for 60 minutes. The cardio exercise consisted of cycling at a level of 70 percent maximum oxygen intake, while the strength training consisted of five exercises repeated 5 x 10 times and involved the important muscle groups.

After the period, eight blood samples were taken from the participants over a period of four hours to measure blood sugar, lactic acid, different hormones and bile acid in the body. It was revealed that there was a significant increase in the production of the hormone FGF21 in connection with cardio exercise, while strength training showed no significant change in this hormone.

The researchers, however, pointed out that the results were limited by the fact that the blood samples were not taken more than four hours after the training, and that they could not conclude about the effects of a full training programme on the hormones.

