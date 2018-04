Manisha Koirala is a fighter, she fought the battle against ovarian cancer in the year 2017 and bounced back in her career with two films lined up- Sunaina Bhatnagar’s Dear Maya and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic called ‘Sanju’. While her career and the whole of her life has been an inspiration, her Instagram page is legit #Goals for anyone who wants to lead a clean, healthy life. Lover of good books, healthy organic food and serene environment, Manisha believes in taking good care of her health by eating right and leading a stress-free positive life. Her Instagram page will give you inspiration and a positive outlook towards life.

She recently posted a picture of healthy home-grown, organic mulberries. Take a look.

#mulberries ..#organic #homegrown A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Apr 18, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

Doesn’t it make you want to leave the busy city you live in and start living healthy somewhere far off?

Take a look at how she likes to these home-grown, organic mulberries for her breakfast. Isn’t that one bowl of goodness?

#mulberries breakfast A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

She has a whole garden right here, people… along with pets, is that what you call heaven?

Moms pandora box of organic garden!! A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Apr 14, 2018 at 1:37am PDT

She also loves to read amazing books related to health.

Anddd sip on some healthy earl gray tea.

She doesn’t forget to keep updating her lovers and well-wishers about the health benefits of several foods. Take a look:

Here’s how she beats her mid-work hunger pangs with a healthy plate.

Giving us #HealthyMorning goals, she makes sure she starts her day right.

Also reaping the goodness of forest bathing…see.

She doesn’t stop spreading positive vibes…

While the list is never-ending, the most important thing she does is to stay happy and smile.

Happiness gn folks A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Apr 21, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Manisha Koirala has a long way to go.

