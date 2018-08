Giving some extra TLC to your muscles before the big day comes is not a bad thing to do at all. While you will be tasting all the sweets and cakes and raking up all the extra calories, we suggest you prepare your body beforehand. Because we’re sure that you are not going to break that Fixed Deposit on a personal trainer. So, we’ve got these amazing fitness workouts that will ready your body for the big day!

Arnold press: Start with your arms in front of you, bent at a 90-degree angle. Elbows at shoulder height, and a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing towards you. Open your arms out on the sides, maintaining the bend at your elbow. From there, press your arms directly up to full extension. Return to start by reversing. That’s one rep. Do as many as suggested by your trainer.

Cross-body biceps curls: Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body. Using one arm at a time, curl one weight toward your opposite shoulder. Then repeat with the opposite arm. That’s one rep.

Bent-over rows: Feet together, knees slightly bent and upper body hinged slightly forward at the hips is your starting position. Hold your arms directly under your chest with a dumbbell in each hand and palms facing each other. Now, lift the weights up to your chest and try to keep the elbows close to your upper body. Slowly lower back down. That’s one rep.

V raises: Your starting position is standing with your feet hip-width apart and holding a dumbbell in each hand in front of your quads and palms facing out this time. Raise the weights slightly laterally in front of you to form a V. Hold and come back to starting position. That’s one rep.

Plank row and triceps extension: Start in a high-plank position with wrists directly below your shoulders and a dumbbell in each hand. Raise your right elbow to your torso, keeping your arm close to the body. Then extend your right arm back. Slowly reverse the motion and bring the dumbbell back to the ground. That’s one rep. Repeat with the opposite arm.

Image source: Shutterstock