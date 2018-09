A team of three important muscles, gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and the gluteus minimus, your back side needs to be as good as your biceps, triceps and your abs to complete the package of an amazing physique. While there are some who do not their lower body fitness exercises, you do understand that you need the lower body strength for a lot of purposes. And we are sure that you understand what we mean (wink wink)! So here are the 3 moves that will give you some stronger back muscles!

Bodyweight squats

Step 1: Stand with your face facing forward and chest held up and out. Your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your hands straight out in front.

Step 2: Sit back and down like you’re sitting into an imaginary chair. Keep your head facing forward as your upper body bends forward a bit. Rather than allowing your back to round, let your lower back arch slightly as you go down.

Step 3: Lower down and keep your thighs parallel to the floor, with your knees over your ankles.

Step 4: Keep your body tight and bring yourself back to the starting position.

This is one rep. Do 15 reps.

Glutes bridge

Step 1: Lie face up on the floor, knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms on the sides with palms down.

Step 2: Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, glutes and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze your glutes hard and keep your abs contracted, and don’t overextend your back.

Hold the position before coming back to starting position.

Do 20-30 reps.

Lateral side walk