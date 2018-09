With some help from these apps, we are able to keep a track and motivate ourselves to stick to our routines © Shutterstock

Given the jam-packed schedule we have every day, it gets really tough to think about health. With the work culture these days, keeping a tab on diet plans, workouts, hydrating, and getting required sleep looks like another full-time job. But living in the 21st century has its perks. Technology has developed and how! With some help from apps, we are able to keep a track and motivate ourselves to stick to our routines. Here they are…

MyFitnessPal: It has been around for a while and has been considered as the best for tracking and motivation. Ranked as the number 1 Health and Fitness app on iTunes, it allows the users to keep tabs on their diet programmes through its user-friendly database about the nutrition information of more than 5 million different foods. Be it about losing weight or starting a new diet plan, it’s a perfect app for all your usage.

Headspace: An overall healthy body and mind needs more than just slogging for an hour at the gym. Previous studies have shown the benefits of meditation on optimal health. And this app works wondes in bringing the practice of meditation to its users. You will benefit with improved mental acuity, patience, productivity and sleep with daily use of this app.

SleepCycle: A good night’s sleep solves half the problems of our life. And if you don’t get it, the body goes through a lot of changes and faces a hard time in healing and repairing heart and blood vessels, balancing your hormones, and maintaining the blood sugar levels. This app tracks the quality of sleep, as well the heart rate while sleeping. And its most unique feature is that it wakes you up during your lightest sleep phase in the morning.

Fooducate: This easy-to-use app is perfect to maintain a balanced and healthy diet pattern. As the name of the app goes, the goal is to teach you about the products you pick up from the grocery store. You just need to scan over the barcode of the product to check the nutritional grade, learn about the pros and cons of the product, and choose the healthiest option.

8Fit: You can choose to skip the gym after downloading this amazing app which creates customisable exercise programmes and meal plans according to your needs. If you are not a regular at the gym and are wasting your gym membership fees, then this app is ideal for you as the HIIT workouts it gives will keep you in shape without taking up too much of your time.