Kettlebells have become popular for the immense benefits they serve. A kettlebell is a flat-bottomed cast iron ball with a handle. It was used in the Russian military for strength and conditioning. The giyra, Russian for kettlebell, ranges from 4 kg, to competition style weight (64 kg). A kettlebell differs from a dumbbell, barbell, or medicine ball in that the centre of mass is away from the handle, which may require more strength and coordination, as well as increased muscle recruitment during particular movements. Mukul Nagpaul, owner, PMF Training shares with us 5 kettlebell exercises for weight loss and other benefits.

Russian Kettlebell Swings

Stand with feet hip-width apart, hold the kettlebell handle with both hands. Keeping core engaged, hinge at hips, draw kettlebell between legs, and bend knees slightly. Thrust hips forward, generating power from lower body to draw kettlebell to shoulder height, bell facing away from body. Here are some health benefits of kettlebell training.

Kettlebell deadlifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, kettlebell positioned on ground between feet. Hinge at hips and knees bend your knees slightly to grab handle of kettlebell. Squeeze glutes and with control, rise up to a standing position, keeping core engaged and kettlebell close to body.

Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Hold kettlebell with both hands at chest level, standing with feet just slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned slightly out. Hinge at hips and bend knees lowering to a squat, keeping chest high.

Both arm Kettlebell Row

Hold a kettlebell in each arm, bend your knees, keeping your back straight and pull them towards your stomach while keeping the elbows close to the body and then keep the weights down.

Single arm Kettlebell Snatch

Start with a kettlebell between the feet with the knees bent. Then, explode up onto your toes, pulling the kettlebell until it reaches the chest with the elbow tucked in. From there, bring the weight overhead, then bring it back down close to the ground

