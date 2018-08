Like most fitness freaks you might be slogging in hours at the gym and not getting the perfect body. Or maybe you are just procrastinating and not working out enough. Worry not! We understand the struggle for the perfect body is is real, and we completely agree! But if you need some workout motivation, follow these Instagram accounts of some celebrities from the Bollywood and trust us, you’ll be blown away by their dedication and fitness levels.

Malaika Arora: She never fails to amaze and inspire! And proof is her Instagram page! Posts from this former VJ and actress prove her serious towards exercise and diet. The 45-year-old mother of one is forever fit and fabulous.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The way Kareena lost her post-pregnancy weight is a success story in itself. She is spotted getting into her gym almost every day. And she has also registered her 2-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan in a gym! That’s some serious dedication!

Alia Bhatt: She is an example of body transformation at its amazing best! From fat to fabulously fit, Alia lost weight like how and has a body that can make even the gods envy of her. Her fitness mantra? Workout regularly and be healthy forever!

Varun Dhawan: The actor inspires a generation with his acting and if you check his Instagram, you will be hitting the gym in no time to get a body like him. Varun Dhawan believes that each routine is different, and every workout challenges him differently.

Tiger Shroff: He is yet another name in the industry who has taken body building and agility to another level. A fitness freak of sorts, Tiger misses no chance to hit the gym and thinks that fitness should be a combination of muscular strength, body composition and muscular endurance.

