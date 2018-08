When you think of workouts, you always think gym, but work doesn’t give you ample time to hit the gym and work on your fitness. On the contrary, not every hotel you stay in has a state-of-the-art gym, but that doesn’t mean you have to develop a relationship with the mini-bar instead. There are many workouts you can do while in your room. This workout will allow you to work on your fitness and burn fat without packing your dumb-bells and skipping rope.

And we’ve got science behind us on this, as a US research proved that working on an unstable platform such as a bed or pillow makes your leg and hip muscles work up to 13 per cent harder as they strive to keep the balance. This exercise is not going to take more than 30 minutes, so there is no chance you will get late for that 10am meeting with the client.

Time per session: 30 minutes

What you need: A pillow, a bed, a chair and a stopwatch

Warmup: Do a small warmup of 5 minutes by jogging on the spot, jumping jacks and heel flicks. Then do some squats, walking lunges and press-ups back to back to loosen your muscles and let the blood flow in throughout the body.

Pillow sprint: Place a pillow on the floor and stand on it. Sprint on the spot as fast as you can, driving your legs and pumping your arms. Rest for ten seconds between each 30-second sprint.

One-legged squat: Stand on one foot and extend the other in front of you. Hold both arms out and slowly squat down and go as low as you can without losing the balance. Pause at the bottom for a second, then push back up through your heel, squeezing your glutes as you move.

Step-up: Stand tall facing the bed with your arms by your sides. Put the whole of your right foot on the bed, then drive up through your right leg and stand on the bed with both feet. Lead with your left leg as you step back down and return to the starting position.

Feet-up triceps dips: Sit on the edge of the bed with your feet on the chair. Place the heels of your hands on the bed and slide your backside off the edge. Bend your elbows and slowly lower your body toward the floor. Keep your elbows tucked in. Push back up until your arms are straight.

Side plank: Start on your side with your feet together and one forearm directly below your shoulder. Contract your core and raise your hips until your body is in a straight line from head to feet. Hold the position for as long as you can.

Superman: Lie face down on the floor, with your legs straight and your arms outstretched in front of you. Raise both your arms and legs at the same time so that they are 10-15cm off the floor, forming a bowl shape with your body. Hold this position for some time and get back to starting position.

Reverse chair crunch: Sit on a chair and don’t lean against the back, with your shoulders back. Push your legs out, keeping them in control, then pull your knees in to one side of your chest. Push them out again and pull them in to the other side. That’s one rep.

Once you have completed one circuit, rest for two minutes before repeating it. And complete as many circuit as you can in the stipulated time.

