Just because you’re new in the world of fitness or maybe you are too afraid of the word, high-intensity interval training is for everyone who loves gymming. Popularly known as HIIT workouts, these fast-paced routines torch tons of calories in a short amount of time—so you don’t need to spend hours in the gym. This type of training alternates between periods of maximum effort (like 20 seconds of jumping jacks) and then a short recovery time).

The key to success in HIIT lies in doing the right moves, at your own pace. Yes, HIIT workouts should be intense, but not in a way that may result in injuries. What you need to do is, listen to your body, modify as needed, and complete each movement with proper form.

Here’s what you need for this 10-minute workout that we’ve got for you – a chair and a yoga mat. Start with this two-minute warm-up to get your muscles raring:

Jog in place for 30 seconds.

Standing tall, circle your arms backwards, one after the other, (pretending to do the backstroke) for 30 seconds.

Perform a front lunge, side lunge and back lunge stepping with the same leg, then switch to the other leg and repeat. Continue for one minute. Now, get ready to crush your body! For this you will be 3 rounds of 20 secs workout and 10 sec rest.

Jab, cross, front (right side): Stand with the right foot in front of the left and hips facing to your left. Bring up your arms into a boxing position. Jab (punch) forward with the right arm, then throw a cross punch with the left arm and let your body rotate as your left arm crosses over your body to the right. Bring both arms back into the body, shifting your weight back to the starting position and facing front. Repeat on the left side.

Jumping jacks: Start by standing upright with your feet hip-width apart and your arms on sides. Jump with your feet out and arms raised. Repeat as fast as possible. Finding the regular jumping jack too hard? Step side to side while raising your arms.

Sumo squats: Start by positioning your feet a little more than hip-width apart. With your weight on your heels, back flat and chest upright, lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Tighten your glutes and quads and push back to the start position. Repeat.

Cool down with an overhead stretch, reverse lunge and forward fold. You’re done!