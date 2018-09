We all know how Arjun Kapoor went from fat to flab! The 33-year-old actor is social media buff and keeps his fans posted on every detail of his life by posting images on his Instagram and Twitter pages. But it was not always like this, he was 140 kg fat (in his own words) guy who was happy being that way. He suffered from asthma at the age of 22 and could not even run for 10 seconds. Cut to now and he is romancing the leading ladies of Bollywood and shows his body with confidence. How did he achieve it?

Well, we got his trainer himself to divulge his fitness plan! Celebrity personal trainer, Shivoham, also the brand ambassador of SF Health Tech, a fitness equipment brand told us about the Arjun’s strict workout routine and more. Shivoham trains celebs like Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Ranveer Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Shaad Ali, Ayan Mukherjee and Niharika Khan

Day1

(Lower body) Squats + crossfit + cardio

Warm up: 5-10mins of slow run/jog/cycle/row, 7 suryanamaskars (5secs hold in each pose), 10 squats, 10 lunges, 10 beach burpees, 10 jumping jacks

Workout 1

2 sets of warm up to squats 7 rounds 7 back squats @ increasing wt 14 lunges @ constant weight 21 sit ups



Workout 2

20mins (as many rounds as possible) 150 skips 50 air squats 20 push ups 10 burpees



Workout 3

3 rounds 1.5k cycle 2mins plank Stretch for 10mins post workout Legs, shoulders and back



Day 2

(Upper body) bench/press + CrossFit + abs

Warm up: 5-10mins slow cardio (run, row, cycle), 7 fast flowing suryanamaskars,

3 rounds, 30 secs each High knees Push ups Mountain climbers Beach burpees



Workout 1

5 rounds Max body weight bench press (closest to body weight, minimum reps need to be 15) Max pull ups / ring rows / 15-20 lat pull downs



Workout 2

5 rounds for time 400m run 21 db clean n press @ (decently heavy wt but not so heavy that you would have to take more than 1 break) 15 toes2bar / v-ups 9 box jumps @ 24”



Workout 3

45secs work, 15secs rest (3 rounds) R-side plank Plank L-side plank Hollow hold 15mins slow cardio



Day 3

(Lower body) deadlifts + crossfit + cardio

Warmup: 5-10mins slow cardio (skipping/ run / rows / cycle), 7 suryanamaskars (hold each pose for 5secs)

3 rounds 20 lunges 15 good mornings 10 inch worms



Workout 1

Warm up well to your starting weight 7 rounds 7 deadlifts @ increasing weight 14 box jumps



Workout 2

21-18-15-12-9-6-3 @ 24kg Ring dips / bench dips / parallel bar dips Calories on rowing or cycle



Workout 3

5 rounds 100 skips 30 sit ups Stretch well post the session



Day 4

(Upper body) olympic lifts + crossfit + abs

Warmup: 5-10mins slow cardio (run / row/ cycle), 7 suryanamaskars

3 rounds, 30secs each High knees Jumping jacks Butt kicks Step up on plate



Workout 1

7 rounds Warm up with 3 sets to get to your starting weight for the workout 5 clean n press @ constant weight 10 strict pull ups



Workout 2

Emom for 20mins Odd mins: 7-10 hspu Even min: 10 Toes2bar



Workout 3

45secs on n 15secs off, 5 rounds V-ups Toe touches Hollow rocks Planks



Day 5

40-50mins crossfit workout

Warm up: 5-10mins slow cardio (run, row, calories), 7 suryanamaskars

3 rounds 10 squats 10 push ups 10 lunges 10 jumping jack



Workout 1

For time 50 jumping pull ups 50 push ups 50 squats 50 push press 50 kbs 50 wall ball shots 50 sit ups 50 calories 50 burpees



Day 6

Crossfit + skills + abs

Warm up: 5-10mins slow cardio (row / run / cycle), 7 suryanamaskars

3 rounds, 30secs each Skipping Push ups Jumping pull ups Beach burpees



Workout 1

5 rounds 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 back squats @ (body weight) bench press @ body weight deadlifts @ 11/2 time body weight



Workout 2

5 rounds 800m run 30 squats 15 push ups



Day 7: Rest