While working out, you might be one of those who only focus on the muscles that you can see in the mirror. It’s a very common mistake that many of the gymmers make. Because it’s your toned biceps and chiseled abs that attract a lot of attention, but no body part defines functional strength more than a thick and wide back. And mind you, it’s not an easy feat to build a back that stands out. However, these five exercises in your weight training plan will give you exactly what you need.

Seated Cable Row: This back exercise not only works on your back but also gives shape to your shoulders and improve your posture.

Take a seat in front of the pulley machine, with your feet resting on the front platform and knees slightly bent. Your back should remain in a neutral position.

Start with your arms fully extended, back slightly arched and chest sticking out.

Keeping your torso stationary, pull back on the V-bar until your arms touch your abdominals.

Hold the position for a moment before returning to the original position to complete one rep.

Repeat for three sets of 10 reps each.

Reverse Grip Pull-Down: This one increases the overall strength of your back and also develops your biceps and forearms.

Take your position in front of the pull-down machine. Grip the bar with palms facing your torso, with hands placed slightly more than shoulder-width apart.

Bring your torso back slightly, creating a curvature of your lower back and sticking your chest out.

Pull the bar down using your shoulders and upper arms until it touches your upper chest.

Keep your elbows close to your torso and concentrate on squeezing your back muscles once the bar touches your chest.

Hold this position for a second before returning to the starting position by extending your arms to complete one rep.

Keep going for three sets of 12 reps each.

Barbell Back Rows: This one is considered as one of the most effective back exercises by the fitness experts and enthusiasts, as it works your upper and lower back as well as your arms and glutes.

Begin by holding the barbell in the air at knee-level with your arms perpendicular to the floor and palms facing down.

Keep your knees slightly bent and bend at the waist while keeping your back as straight as possible with your head up, until your back is almost parallel to the ground.

Keeping your torso stationary, keep your elbows close to your body and lift the barbell towards you.

Squeeze your back muscles at the top of the movement and hold this position for a moment before returning to the starting position to complete one rep.

Repeat for three sets of 10 reps each.

Dumbbell Pullover: A broad back is guaranteed with this workout, but you can also add chest workout with it.

Begin by resting your back on one side of a stationary bench with your torso and feet parallel to the ground.

Hold the dumbbell overhead using both hands cupped around one bell and extend your arms backwards with slightly bent elbows.

When your arms are extended as far back as they can go, hold the position for a moment before bringing the dumbbell back to a position above your abdominals in a large arcing motion.

Repeat this movement for three sets of 12 reps each.

Wide Grip Pull-Up: Want to go weightless and still rock it? Well, then this one is meant for you!

Grab a pull-up bar with arms fully extended, palms facing away from your body and hands placed shoulder-width apart.

Keeping your shoulders down and away from your ears, pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar (or as high as you can go)

Hold the position for a moment before lowering yourself down to the starting position.

Repeat this movement for three sets of 10 reps each.

Image source: Shutterstock