Sleeve-hugging arms is a dream most guys have, and they have different ways of achieving it. While some men like to knock out set after set of just bicep exercises, some go for forearms moves for bigger arms. But if you are really looking to add some size to your arms, you cannot neglect your triceps. So why not make some smarter triceps workout choices and add these moves to see the difference…

Diamond pushups: This bodyweight exercise can be used as a warm up or a finisher but don’t overlook at its simplicity, it might crush you to the core.

How to do it?

Go in to a standard pushup position by balancing yourself on your palms and toes, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your heels.

Bring your hands close to each other at chest level, with your thumbs touching each another. Your spine should be straight, and your core and glutes should be tight.

Lower yourself down to the floor, bending your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Keep your elbows locked in place. Pause at the bottom, maintaining the squeeze in your core and glutes, then push back up to the original position by straightening your arms. This is one rep.

Keep going for four sets of 10-12 reps.

Parallel bar dips: Instead of doing isolation workout just for your triceps, go for lifting your entire bodyweight to get that extra burn.

How to do it

Hoist yourself up on the parallel bars setup with your torso perpendicular to the floor. Try to maintain this posture throughout the exercise.

Bend your knees and cross your ankles and slowly lower your body until your shoulder joints are below your elbows.

Pause for a second at the bottom and then push back up until your elbows are nearly straight but not locked. This is one rep.

Keep going for four sets of 10 reps each.

Close-Grip bench presses: Always thought that bench press is for a bigger chest? Well, go for it and you will see your triceps bulge!

How to do it

Lie on the bench and grasp the barbell with an overhand grip with your hands as close together as possible.

Lift the bar up above your sternum with arms completely straight. Hold the pose for a second before lowering the bar straight down again.

Press the bar back up to the starting position with your arms perpendicular to the bar. This is one rep.

Keep going for four sets of 10 reps each, keeping an appropriate weight on the bar.

Cable push down: Right weight is the key to this exercise! Rather than your back and shoulders let your arms do the lifting.

How to do it

Attach the bar to the high pulley of a cable station. Grab the bar with an overhand grip with your hands shoulder-width apart. Tuck your upper arms next to your sides.

Without moving your upper arms, push the bar down until your elbows are locked at a 90 degree angle. Hold the pose for a second before slowly returning to the starting position. This is one rep.

Keep going for four sets of 12 reps each.

Skullcrushers: This exercise requires a certain level of caution to ensure you don’t take what the name says literally!

How To Do It

Holding an EZ bar in a close grip, lift it straight up with your arms perpendicular to the floor as you lie on a bench. This will be your starting position.

Keeping your upper arms stationary, slowly lower the bar by allowing your elbows to flex. Pause once the bar is directly above your forehead.

Hold the pose for a second before lifting the bar back to the starting position by extending your elbows. This is one rep.

Keep going for three sets of 10-12 reps each.

Image source: Shutterstock