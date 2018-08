CrossFit is the workout that everyone is raving about. And while you do it every day at the gym, you might miss the session due to a long meeting at work or an evening date. But that shouldn’t mean you have to miss the workout of the day. Have lesser time, right? Well, then, leave those heavy weights and barbells and check out these CrossFit workouts to do at home which will just need your body weight.

The Workout: 16-minute AMRAP

Time: 16 minutes, do as many rounds as possible (AMRAP)

10 Burpees: It will work on your arms, back, chest, core, glutes and legs! Well, to be precise, on your entire body!

Step 1: Stand straight with feet shoulder-width apart, weight on the heels, and arms on the sides.

Step 2: Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower your body into a squat.

Step 3: Place your hands on the floor directly in front of your feet. Shift your weight onto them.

Step 4: Jump your feet back to softly land on the balls of your feet in a plank position. Keep your body in straight line from head to heels.

Step 5: Jump your feet back so that they land just outside of your hands.

Step 6: Reach your arms over head and explosively jump up into the air and land. That’s 1 rep.

10 Pullups: It works on your back and biceps and is considered as the king of bodyweight moves.

Step 1: Leap up and grip a bar with your hands shoulder width apart and your palms facing away from you. Hang with your arms fully extended, you can bend your legs at the knee if they’re dragging on the ground.

Step 2: Keep your shoulders back and your core engaged throughout. Then pull up. Focus on enlisting every upper body muscle to aid your upward endeavours.

Step 3: Move slowly upward until your chin is above the bar, then equally slowly downward until your arms are extended again.

20 Lunges: Shapely and toned legs with amazing backside is waiting for you.

Step 1: Keep your upper body straight, with your shoulders back and relaxed and chin up. And engage your core.

Step 2: Step forward with one leg, lower your hips until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Keep your front knee directly above your ankle, not pushed out too far, and other knee shouldn’t touch the floor. Keep the weight in your heels as you push back up to the starting position.

20 Situps: They train your abs, hip muscles and core muscles, legs and even chest. And burn more calories than crunches.

Step 1: Lie on your back on the floor. Bend your knees and plant your feet at hip-distance apart. Place the hands on the back of your head. And point your elbows to the sides.

Step 2: Exhale and pull your belly button in toward your spine as you gently raise your torso by bending your hips and waist. Lift up until your torso is just inches from your thighs.

Step 2: Exhale and pull your belly button in toward your spine as you gently raise your torso by bending your hips and waist. Lift up until your torso is just inches from your thighs. Step 3: Inhale and control your return to the start position to complete one repetition.

Image source: Shutterstock