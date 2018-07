We all have heard about black currants, but we are hardly aware of its health benefits. The flavourful berry possesses antioxidant, antibacterial and antiviral properties which can enhance your immunity and prevents eye disease.

As per a study named – The health benefits of blackcurrants published in the journal: Food and Function, “Several studies focus on the therapeutic potential of blackcurrants with regards to hypertension and other cardiovascular-associated illnesses, neoplastic, neurodegenerative and ocular diseases, nephrolithiasis, and diabetic neuropathy.”

Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group says, “The black currants are a powerhouse of essential vitamins, minerals and the other nutrients which will help you to lead a healthy life.” Here, she dishes out carrot black currant salad recipe to help you to lead a healthy life. Relish!

Carrot black currant salad

Ingredients:

1/2 cup black currants (munakka)

5-6 carrots (gajar), medium-sized

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 tsp honey

1/2 tsp lime juice (nimbu)

A pinch of salt

Method:

Soak the blackcurrants in boiling water for about 5-10 minutes; strain and keep aside

Wash the carrots thoroughly and peel the outer layer.

Wash the carrots thoroughly and peel the outer layer. Now grate the carrots and put it into a salad bowl along with celery, honey, lime juice and salt; toss well.

Now add the black currants and serve in a plate with a wedge of lime.

Why black currants?

Good for your ticker

Due to the presence of polyphenolic compounds like flavonoids, eating blackcurrant on the regular basis will help you to maintain a good heart health by keeping various heart ailments like stroke, heart attack and so on at bay.

Controls blood pressure

Black currant contains potassium which can reduce the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension. So, if you consume blackcurrant it will help you to regulate your blood pressure.

Fights infections

Did you know? Regular intake of blackcurrant can help you to fight infections. It will help you to strengthen your immunity and build resistance against infections as it also contains vitamin C which is an antioxidant. Want to keep Parkinson’s away? Eat berries.

Brain health

The wonder berry contains iron and antioxidants which will boost your memory as it is beneficial for your brain health. Try to consume it on a regular basis to enjoy its health benefits.

Eye care

The powerful berry is also good for our peepers. An eye is one of the vital organs of the body. Many people suffer from eye problems like poor eyesight and so on. But, don’t worry; we have a solution for you! Black currant is a rich source of vitamin A and C which are essential to keep our eyes healthy. What is the difference between heart attack and heart failure?

Bones and teeth

Blackcurrant possesses calcium and copper which will keep your bones and teeth strong. Regular intake of it can help you to stay fit and healthy.

Image Source: Shutterstock