As vague and subjective as it may sound, happiness is the only thing that everyone craves in their life. The search for happiness has always been a heated topic of debate. People from different walks argue on the authenticity of certain paths to happiness. But the fact remains that happiness is an inside job. The little voice inside our heads that helps us perceive a certain situation in a positive manner always helps us see the silver lining. In all that we do, we consciously propel this to take stronger roots in our lives. Here yogi Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zorba Yoga tells us how happiness can help us attain good health and live longer:

Prioritise happiness: The first step towards being happy is choosing happiness over every other emotion, choosing to feel grateful, happy, humbled; gratitude for what we have in our lives. This change will mark the beginning of a happy life.

Work on yourself: As we’ve established happiness is an inside job, you’ve got to take the effort to be happy. Start with simple things such as a well-balanced diet, the practice of smiling in the morning, positive affirmations, passionate living and a yoga practice. This makes the happiness factor stronger and more naturally forthcoming.

Move around, exercise: Happiness is associated with many things and fitness is one of the major causes of happiness. Physical activities, workouts, the practice of yoga help one feel great about their physical and mental health.

Practice yoga: It is widely accepted that the yoga culture is seated on the foundations of love, peace, and happiness. More Yogis report feelings of enhanced mood, well-being and an active internal mechanism which connects their mind, body, and soul. Those with a daily yoga practice seem to score higher on the happiness meter. Yoga over the centuries has scientifically proven to have a plethora of benefits. Yoga releases dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins into your system, these hormones are commonly known as the ‘happy hormones,’ responsible for feelings of pleasure and ecstasy. Yoga till date is the most healthy and effective way to activate your happiness receptors and dive into daily living with renewed passion.