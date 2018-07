We all love to go on a beach vacation! It’s always a ‘yes’ for us. The sand castles made by children, the relaxing sound of waves and the picturesque scenario–all are often breathtaking. Also, there are numerous water sports available- surfing, jet skiing, parasailing and kayaking which we often see the adventure junkies taking it up. So, if you want to get fit as a fiddle you can try kayaking unless you are hydrophobic.

Paddling a kayak will help you to stay healthy and can be good for your mental health too. It can improve your concentration and focus. It can be relaxing and a fun activity. You can go solo or with your partner and enjoy it. Kayaks which are light in weight and easily portable help you to enhance your hand-eye coordination. It can be a tranquil experience. So, get, set and kayak! Take a look at the many benefits of kayaking.

It is like a stress-buster

We all try different activities like exercise, meditation and taking up our favourite hobby to manage our stress. One can get stressed due to his/her hectic work schedule, a busy life and so on. If one is stressful he/ she may encounter many health problems. So, you to take up this activity, you can recharge and rejuvenate yourself.

Aids weight loss

Paddling can help you to stay in top shape by burning the calories at a rapid rate. Just take up kayaking and cut down on those extra kilos which you may have piled up.

Improves your mental well-being

Kayaking can help you build an optimistic approach towards life. It can boost your confidence and help you to stay happy and fit. It will also improve your decision-making skills. Isn’t it rewarding? Just try it out and you can thank us later.

Good for your cardiovascular health

This activity can be extremely beneficial and can up your heart health. So, if you want to stay hearty? Just start paddling. 5 water sports to tone your entire body and get in shape

Can tone your muscles

Execute a good stroke by placing the paddle in the water will engage the muscles of your upper and lower body. The result- you can acquire a chiselled body and toned muscles.

This is the right way to kayak

Grab the paddle with the controlled grip, and use your arms to extend the paddle away from you, place a blade in the water.

The shaft (backbone of the paddle) should be on a slight angle with the lower blade tilted away from you and use your lower hand to pull the blade straight towards you.

Hold the paddle tight in your right hand and the left hand should be firm.

Using the right hand, rotate the paddle blade back and forth by dipping it inside

Reverse the process if you are using a left-hand control paddle.

Repeat the same process to go backwards.

Precautions

Be aware of the weather conditions and do not kayak when the sea is rough.

Ensure your safety and wear a life jacket.

If you are going kayaking on the beach, make sure that there is a lifeguard.

Learn all the basic rules of kayaking.

Stay hydrated and you can get dehydrated.

Take guidance for a qualified expert.

Wear an appropriate gear like kayaking.

See to it that your kayak is in a good condition. 5 reasons all kids must play sports

Image Source: Shutterstock