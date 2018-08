Harshad Chopda doesn’t need any introduction. The tall and handsome actor who is mesmerizing the audiences with his flawless acting and fitter bod in the popular soap ‘Bepannah’. The actor has become a household name due to his rough and rugged physique and mystic smile. The dashing actor is always in the news due to his good looks and charming persona.

Harshad who was also seen in soaps like ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’, ‘Tere Liye’,

‘Amber Dhara’, and many more is one of the popular actors of the TV industry and a heartthrob of many. Harshad sticks to his fitness routine and doesn’t miss exercising even during hectic schedules. Here’s all you need to know about his fitness routine.

Harshad does calisthenics which is a full body exercise. Calisthenics exercises don’t require any equipment and can be done anywhere. If you are looking to shed those excess kilos, then calisthenics can be a good option. It can up your heart rate and can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health. Are you suffering from joint pain? Then, it can be a boon for you as it can help you to build stronger joints. Thus, if you want to break that lethargy, just try calisthenics. It will help you to stay motivated and can add a variation to your fitness routine.

Harshad can be seen doing a front flip which can be good to improve balance and stamina.

Harshad practices scorpion handstand which can be beneficial for your entire body. it can increase your blood circulation, flexibility, hand-eye coordination and agility. So, when are you trying it?

The chivalrous actor also does rolling kip-ups to stay fit. Being physically fit is the need of the hour. So, just get, set and exercise.

The robust actor never fails to fitspire us! Harshad does yoga which can be good for your physical as well as emotional well-being. Yoga can help you to get rid of your back problem; it can correct your posture. It can help you to become strong and flexible. It can ease your digestion process and help you to keep many health issues like joint pain and so on at bay. Furthermore, it can also perk-up your mood by helping you to de-stress and can keep you active and energize.

Just kick-off your faulty lifestyle and start exercising right away! It will help you to lead a healthy life.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ harshad_chopda