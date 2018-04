People who are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) must follow a basic exercise routine after consulting with their nephrologist. This aids in improving mental and physical well-being.

People who undergo dialysis are prone to certain cardiac issues due to which they are advised to begin their exercise slowly. According to health experts, you should increase your exercise duration, slowly starting from 15 to 30 minutes. All advanced physical activity and muscular exercise must be initiated with proper guidance and advice from your nephrologist to avoid overexertion to the body.

Regular exercise helps in multiple ways

Boosts Energy levels

Helps get a good night’s sleep

Helps balance cholesterol levels

Helps to improve digestion

Relieves stress and anxiety

Blood sugar and blood pressure levels are kept under control

Dr Rajasekara Chakravarthi, Medical Director, NephroPlus Dialysis Centre at Citizens Hospital, Hyderabad recommends few tips for inactive patients going through dialysis:

 Stretching – This is an easy workout but very useful for dialysis patients. Stretching can warm up the muscles and also improve blood circulation in your body.

 Cardio – Cardio develops your heart. This exercise increases your heart beats resulting in a healthier you. Example, walking, stationary bicycle etc.

 Indoor Activities – Basic indoor activities like washing clothes, doing laundry, sweeping, cleaning your house and gardening can also help your body be fit and active.

‘Consistently exercising, even in small amounts not only creates a positive impact on your physical and psychological well being, it also helps in reducing stress, anxiety and depression which leads to revitalizing your mental health.’ Post rigorous exercise, adequate amount of rest is advisable to all the patients who go through dialysis.

With inputs from Dr Rajasekara Chakravarthi

