All your favourites from Arnold Schwarzenegger to The Rock boast of a pretty impressive bicep vein. In fact, it is almost portrayed as a sign of fitness. Go to any bodybuilding competition and you will find men with impressive veins. But is vascularity really a sign of fitness? Let us hear it from Sagar Pednekar, Fitness Expert, Gold’s Gym, India.

Why do your veins pop?

Here’s typically why your veins pop. Your arteries carry blood away from your heart to the tissues in your body. Since veins pump the blood back toward your heart. When the venous outflow is slower than arterial inflow, it creates a pressure in the vein, causing the veins to pop out.

But sometimes your activities can also cause the veins to pop. Your muscles swell while working out and the swelling in the muscles pushes the veins to the surface making them more pronounced. You must have probably noticed your veins popping when you are lifting weights which is not the case when you are doing cardio. In general, a high-rep weightlifting move like biceps curl, when you bring the weight up toward your arm triggers the biggest pump. High-intensity interval work can produce this effect. These 10 amazing facts about muscles will blow your mind.

Can popped veins be a sign of fitness?

The leaner you are and the less subcutaneous fat you have covering your muscles, the more pronounced your veins will appear. So a low body fat along with upped muscle mass makes your veins pop even when you are at rest. So pronounced veins can be an indirect indicator of fitness. Here are 6 ways to build muscles to lose weight, look young and stay fit.

That being said, sometimes vascularity can be an indication of excess stress. An increased secretion of the stress hormone cortisol, or over-production of the hormone aldosterone, can cause your body to retain water and makes your veins swell. Your veins can also get engorged due to varicose veins or haemorrhoids.

Image source: Shutterstock Images