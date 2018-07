Handsome Ruslaan Mumtaz mesmerized the audiences when he played Rohan’s character in the flick ‘MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ which was also his debuted movie. Ruslaan, who became the heartthrob of many was also seen in the movies like ‘Tere Sang’, ‘Dangerous Ishq’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and so on. The rugged actor who is addicted to his workout regime says that he religiously swears by his fitness routine. The charming actor who is a fitness fanatic will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web-series, Zakhmi. Here, the talented Ruslaan spills the beans on his fitness and diet mantra.

Ruslaan never misses out on his fitness routine and is also a mindful eater. The actor who has played a string of lover boy roles is extremely popular amongst the youngsters and enjoys a good fan following. The ripped actor who has an exceptional physique which has helped him to become one of the fittest actors of Bollywood.

Fitness

Fitness is a way of life for Ruslaan who says, “When I am not shooting, I work out for 2 hrs in the morning. Usually, I work out for 5 days a week and when I binge too much, then on the 6th day, I do cardio.”

Ruslan who feels that it is essential to give all the muscles equal attention says “I have separate days for separate muscle groups. I don’t give more priority to any specific body part as it is important for all the muscles to develop proportionately.” Yoga lover Aashka Goradia is stealing our hearts with her perfect physique

To stay fit and healthy, Ruslaan urges people to take up any physical activity of their choice. “Try to exercise every day, even it is for 15 minutes. Climb the stairs and you can also do squats and push-ups. Our body is in our control and we are the only ones responsible for our health.” Yoga lover Aashka Goradia is stealing our hearts with her perfect physique

Diet:

Ruslaan follows a high protein diet. “For breakfast, I eat 6 boiled egg whites, apples and melons smoothie and a bowl of oatmeal porridge.”

Lunch: 4 egg omelettes, 2 bowls of daal, a bowl of salad, a roti and any vegetable.

Dinner: Quinoa and chicken/mutton/fish curry. Here’s Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri’s fitness routine will make you go awww!

He adds, “I try and avoid deep fried dishes because they have zero nutrition. I’m not calorie conscious. I do not know the calories I intake. I love pizza and every alternate Sunday I have pizza for lunch.”Here’s Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri’s fitness routine will make you go awww!