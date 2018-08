Jackfruit is loaded with nutrients. It contains fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which can enhance your immunity and improve your overall well-being. Like jackfruit, its seeds are also healthy and can help you to stay in top shape. The amazing seeds which taste like potato after boiling are good for your eye health and can help you to keep skin diseases at bay as they are rich in protein and also have vital micronutrients.

It can help you to deal with anaemia: Jackfruit seeds are rich in iron which is necessary to produce haemoglobin. If you maintain good iron level you will be able to tackle anaemia and other blood disorders. The production of red blood cells can also increase due to iron and help you to function properly.

It can enhance your digestion: The jackfruit seeds are rich in fibre and ease your digestion process. Furthermore, it can help you to fight constipation.

It can help you to improve your vision: According to a study, the seeds are loaded with vitamin A and can also be helpful in preventing cataract and macular degeneration.

It can also reduce your risk of blood clots: According to research, the magnesium which is present in jackfruit can tackle blood clotting.

It can help you to enhance your sexual pressure: The seeds are abundant in iron which can stimulate sexual pressure. According to a study, the seeds can be considered as an aphrodisiac to treat sexual disorders.

It can help you to banish wrinkles: The seeds contain antioxidant properties which can slow down your ageing. This will help you to look radiant and young.

It can promote hair growth: Jackfruit seeds are loaded with vitamin A which can enhance your hair growth, it also improves blood circulation to the scalp and can tame hair fall.

It can help you to build strong muscles: The seeds are abundant in protein and can help you to stay strong and fit.

This is how you can eat the jackfruit seeds

• Take a large pot, put the jackfruit seeds in it along with water and cover the pot with lid.

• Boil the seeds for about half-and-hour and drain the water.

• Remove the seeds from the pot and spread them in a plate and let them cool down.

• Peel the outer layer of the seeds and they are ready to eat.

