He mesmerized us with his flawless acting and attractive persona in the soap ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, yes, we are talking about the dashing actor Gurmeet Choudhary who is a fitness fanatic. He follows a stringent exercise routine and a well-balanced diet. Gurmeet is a heartthrob of many and enjoys a massive fan following.

The good-looking actor who also participated in the reality shows like ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’, ‘Nach Baliye 6’, and many more. He never misses his fitness routine and sees to it that he is always in top shape. The talented actor who keeps on posting his workout pictures on Instagram does a variety of exercises – cable machine exercises, backflip, cycling and many more. Here, we decode how the chivalrous actor stays healthy and hearty.

The actor who was also seen in the movies like ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Khamoshiyan’, and many more does back-flips. If you want a flexible upper body, do back-flips. It can help you to enhance your balance, improve your blood circulation and posture. Since, if you cannot balance yourself properly, you may be prone to injuries. Furthermore, it can help you to enhance your coordination. So, when are you doing it? But, make sure that you do it under the guidance of your trainer.

Along with physical health, Gurmeet also takes care of his mental well-being. He also meditates to relax and calm his mind. Mediation can improve one’s concentration, blood circulation, cardiovascular health and can perk-up your mood. You will feel stress-free and happy! It can also slow your ageing and can tackle your anxiety. So, just try it right away and you will surely love it!

He also does cable machine exercises to improve his blood circulation, strengthen his muscles and bones. Just, start exercising and kick off your sedentary lifestyle right now! Get, set and exercise.