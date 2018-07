He is tall, handsome and has a rough and rugged body. Due to his washboard abs and toned muscles, he is considered as one of the fittest actors of the Bollywood. Yes, we are talking about the talented actor Vidyut Jammwal who never misses to give us fitness goals. The commando who is also a martial artist does stunts in the movies with ease and perfection. If you aspire to get a body like Vidyut, read on to know how he keeps himself fit and fine. You will surely draw some fitspiration from the amazing actor.

Vidyut who was seen in movies like ‘Force’, ‘Commando’, ‘Baadshaho’, ‘Commando 2’ and so on, is a fitness fanatic. He never misses his fitness routine and follows a well-balanced diet. he adheres to his fitness routine which includes kalaripayattu, gymnastics and so on.

Kalaripayattu is a martial art of Kerala. Vidyut is hooked by it. Kalaripayattu can boost your flexibility and can strengthen your body. There are a lot of moves in it where you have to defend and attack and kalaripayattu can help you to become agile. It will help you to get rid of your laziness and help you to enhance your concentration and focus. It is calming and can give you a sense of satisfaction. If your are impatient, don’t worry as it will help you to be patient and reduce your stress.

Kalaripayattu trains your mind and body and you will always feel relaxed and happy. It can make you feel active and help you to lead a healthy life. Vidyut, you are nailing it like a boss. Like Vidyut, if you also want to get a good physique then just dump your unhealthy lifestyle right away and get into action. Start exercising which will pave a way towards healthy living.

Kalaripayattu can also help you to improve your posture, stamina, flexibility and balance. But, do it under supervision as you may injure yourself. If you wish to learn it, go to a qualified practitioner and do so.

Image Source: mevidyutjammwal