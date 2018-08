Actor Ashrut Jain who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Mulk’ is a fitness fanatic. The versatile and talented actor who will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is disciplined about his fitness routine and swears by his fitness routine.

Fitness

Ashrut does different forms of exercises to stay fit. “My fitness regime is a combination of cross fit and weight training. I do HIIT (High-intensity interval training) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. I combine HIIT with lower body and abs and my HIIT includes a very high intensity work out for 10 minutes with 10-seconds break between the sets. I dance too and I have also learnt martial arts as I always had an inclination towards it. It can enhance your core strength. Moreover, it is like a meditation to me. I do martial arts twice a week for an hour.”

He adds, “Fitness is about overall body and not just one body part. I also take my legs workout very seriously and do it twice a week as the entire strength of your body depends on legs. So, one should work on building stronger legs.”

Speaking about his favourite exercises, Ashrut says, “I go for a combination of: deadlift, bench press at body weight and clean and press at half of the body weight. Wall ball, overhead kettle swings, box jump and rowing are not just fun but they also tone my body.”

Diet

Ashrut follows a well-balanced diet. “On waking up, I have hot water with lemon and honey followed by a banana with black coffee. Then, I work out for a one-and-half hour. Post workout, I eat oats with fresh juice. I have protein shakes or protein smoothies before and after my workout. My lunch consists of 1 green vegetable with dal, brown rice and gluten-free chapati (besan/nachani). I have a protein shake and an apple/ papaya in the evening. I like eating skinny guacamole, roasted fox nuts (makhanas) with haldi and without salt and home-made mixed vegetable soup. My dinner comprises of boiled broccoli, salad or brown rice khichadi and I avoid eating after 7:00 pm.”

Ashrut cheats on his diet once in 10 days. “My cheat food is a big Indian unlimited thali with 10 types of veggies and 5 kinds of breads, khichadi and ghee.

He signs off by saying, “Exercise should form an integral part of your daily routine. It can help you to stay energized and healthy.”