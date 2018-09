Fitness is the only way to a healthy body mind and soul so embrace it and be happy.

Actress, model, anchor as well as karate enthusiast, Sandhya Shetty is a beautiful human. She is fit as a fiddle and extremely talented. She has acted in films like Bas Yun Hi (2003), Meenaxi: Tale of 3 Cities (2004) and Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha (2008). The actor talks to The HealthSite and gives us an exclusive interview on how she maintains her fitness.

What do you do to keep fit ?

To keep fit one has to maintain staple diet consisting of meal with necessary amount of proteins, fats, carbohydrates; to stay active and healthy for a longer time. Consume home-made food as much as possible and fresh fruit. Practise

regular workouts to increase flexibility, energy, vitality and maintain a balanced metabolism

Please elaborate on your fitness regime. Fitness is a lifestyle for me. I stay fit by working out at least 4 times a week. Along with workout, I also pay attention to what I eat. Weight training twice a week helps my muscles tone up and gain a lot of strength. Karate twice a week improves my reflexes , agility and speed. Out door training which is free hand really helps to bring in balance of body with nature and makes me very fit and happy. I love circuit training and it’s lot of fun when it’s a group training for competition and pushing the limit and performing to excel.

Your favourite exercise?

My favourite exercise definitely is weight training in the gym. I love all forms of exercises because it helps me work on all my muscles differently, this one is my go to. In fact, sports of any kind really excites me. Karate is something that has kept me fit physically and also improved my focus and strength. To make exercise fun, one should try outdoor exercise which helps to absorb sunlight and also breath fresh air.

Why do you think it’s important to exercise ?

Exercise is important to stay fit. It helps to maintain physical fitness and mental fitness too. A good exercise daily reduces stress and improves focus and also skin feels fresh. Exercise gives body a better posture which makes you feel confident. For a good night’s sleep, one should exercise and make it a lifestyle to bring in discipline to tune in body mind and soul.

One tip for our readers on staying fit.

Start your day with a smile and make sure being fit is a lifestyle choice that brings happiness. Choose your fitness regime yoga , gym, martial art, Pilates or anything that suits your body type and temperament. Love your routine and keep changing your routine so that monotony does not creep in. Fitness is the only way to a healthy body mind and soul so embrace it and be happy.