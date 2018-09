He won many hearts in the soap ‘Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev’. He made us go crazy behind him due to his impeccable acting and charismatic personality. He has a huge fan following and is always in the news due to his chiselled bod and washboard abs. Yes, we are talking about the flawless actor Mohit Raina (the Mahadev of television). Mohit is a fitness freak and is disciplined about his fitness routine.

The actor who was also seen in soaps like ‘Antariksh – Ek Amar Katha’, ‘Chehra’, ‘Bandini’ and ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, exhibits an incredible physique. He is one of the popular actors of the TV industry. He is a heartthrob of many due to charming looks and attractive persona. Mohit has always encouraged us to stay physically fit.

Mohit does pull-ups to stay fit and fine. Doing pull-ups can help you to increase your functional strength. It can help you to do your daily chores with ease. It can help you to enhance your posture, blood circulation and balance. It can help you to tackle your back pain and get a toned physique. Furthermore, it can help you to shed those excess kilos, boost your metabolism and it can perk up your mood. So, if you want to improve your coordination, flexibility and endurance then just start doing pull-ups. Isn’t Mohit doing it like a pro? Well, Mohit you have successfully managed to encourage us!

Staying physically fit is the need of the hour. If you do any physical activity of your choice you will be able to stay healthy, fit and fine. You will be able to keep health issues like diabetes, heart problems and high blood pressure at bay. So, see to it that you kick off your sedentary lifestyle due to which you can fall prey to these life-threatening health diseases. So, just start exercising right away!