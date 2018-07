Actor Jackky Bhagnani is popular amongst the youth for his perfect looks and toned physique. Jackky who gave us major weight loss goals by shedding oodles of weight believes in leading a healthy life. Jackky who transformed himself from fat to fabulous debuted with the movie ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’. He also featured in movies – ‘ F.A.L.T.U’, ‘Youngistaan’ and so on.

The ‘Rangrezz’ actor who believes in making his workout sessions fun, keeps on changing his exercise routine by incorporating a variety of exercises. His fitness routine includes weight training, cardio, skipping and so on. The dashing actor who is also known for his dancing skills makes sure that he inspires people to lose weight and get into top shape. The actor who launched a unique fitness video for kids workouts out rigorously. Here, we decode his fitness mantra.

Hula hooping is a complete core workout to help you build a stronger core. It is also a full body workout to help you improve your overall well-being. Yes! Hula Hooping will help you to get rid of your excess weight and will make you feel lighter. It is like a stress-buster and will improve your heart health as well! Take a look at Jackky who is Hula hooping and nailing it like a boss!

Jackky is a fitness fanatic and he is mesmerizing us with his rugged physique. Jackky can be seen striking a perfect balance here. Do you want to try it as well! Just make sure you do it the right way!

Jackky also does skipping which improves, stamina, agility, balance, coordination, tones the muscles of your upper and the lower body and also improves your bone density. Jackky you have successfully managed to make us fall in love with you! You have surely captured our hearts!

#jumping #jack A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Weight training helps in reducing back pain, enhances your mood and reduces stress. It helps you to burn calories and helps to strengthen your muscles. So, just start working out right away and see to it that you give up your unhealthy lifestyle.

Jackky also does barbell exercises to improve his overall well-being!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ jackkybhagnani