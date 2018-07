If you have ever watched the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast (Remix)’ from the movie ‘Machine’, you will get mesmerized by the actor who won millions of hearts with his envious physique and amazing dance moves. Yes! We are talking about Mustafa Burmawalla. Mustafa, son of filmmaker Abbas, of Abbas-Mustan duo, debuted with the movie ‘Machine’ and soon became the heartthrob of many. The actor has washboard abs and toned body which will make you fall in love with him.

Mustafa who was on a heavier side had shed oodles of weight for his movie machine. The actor is giving us fitspiration with his fitness routine. He exercises religiously and never compromises on his fitness routine. The talented actor is disciplined about his fitness and diet and believes in staying fit and healthy. The actor follows a stringent fitness routine and does handstands, kickboxing, back flip, barbell exercises and so on. If you take a tour of his Instagram account, you will be amazed to see that the actor exercises like a pro. You will surely get inspired by him. Read on to know about his fitness routine.

Often, people refrain from doing handstands they feel that handstands can cause injuries. But, doing it under a proper guidance can help you to enjoy the many benefits of it. Handstand can help you to acquire a stronger upper body. You can enhance your balance, if you perform it. Furthermore, it can perk up your mood, help you to keep stress at bay, improve your bone health and strengthen your core. You can take a look at Mustafa who is nailing it like a king here. Also, don't you think that it is a right time to ditch your unhealthy habits and start exercising? Draw some motivation from Mustafa.

Mustafa does back flips. Doing a back flip can improve your stamina, balance and flexibility. It can make you fearless and strengthen your legs and back. So, just go out and do some physical activity.

Kickboxing can help you to enhance your posture, boost your self confidence, improve your agility, coordination and can help you to burn calories. If you want to stay stress-free, take up kickboxing and you can stay healthy and hearty. Furthermore, it will also help you to stay energized and happy. Just kick away your laziness and adopt a well-balanced and a healthy lifestyle. Get fitspired by Mustafa!

