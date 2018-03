Summer can be brutal to your skin, hair, fitness and overall health. This summer, don’t let the heat take a toll on you. Follow these easy tips by nutritionist Karishma Chawla of 24×7.

Include: Keep hydration levels high. Thirst is the last indicator of dehydration. Consume water or fluids throughout the day. Include cold beverages like lime water, coconut water, iced tea, cold coffee, buttermilk, whey protein shakes. Add stevia/ sugar-free to sweeten any of these to keep body fat in check. Consume cold soups, cold salads and low-fat curd. Include a good amount of fruits like melons and citrus fruits to maintain hydration.

Sweat it out: Exercising outdoors should not be a problem if the body is well hydrated and an optimum level of nutrition is maintained. Avoid coffee and diuretics that can cause dehydration. Vitamin C, both taken as a supplement and applied topically is one of the most important nutrients for skin health and inhibits damage from the sun. Sunscreens with vitamin can make spending time in the sun a much safer activity. Increase your intake of antioxidants – vitamins A, C & E

Maintain a routine: Being on a nutrition plan or a diet and regular exercise is a disciplinary lifestyle, hence it is important to make this a routine. Keeping in mind an average of 5 meals consumed in a day sums up to 35 meals a week. Therefore adopting healthy eating throughout the week can allow a few cheat meals as well. A wiser approach to this would be to plan your cheat meals. Reward yourself when needed but it is important not to make cheat meals a routine.

Summer travel: Stick close to your daily routine as much as possible and prepare yourself for the travel. Have recreational workouts like walk, run, swim or play a sport. Focus on fun instead of food, remember travel is not just about all food and no play. Remember to carry your daily supplements like whey powders, healthy nuts as fillers like walnuts and almonds.

Image source: Shutterstock