The funda about the fasting diet or the 5:2 diet is simple. It is all about calorie restriction for two non-consecutive days in a week and unconstrained eating for the rest five days.This diet claims effective weight loss and has become popular for its detoxification abilities.

How does this diet work? The concept of fasting diet breaks down to the 5:2 which means eating normally for 5 days (still watching out the calories a little) and for the other two days of the week, reduce your calorie intake to 500 calories for women and 600 for men. This diet gives you the liberty to eat whatever you want for 5 days which makes it very easy for people to commit to it. Instead of taking it up as a diet for shorter term one can also adopt it as a lifestyle altogether.

Things you should keep in mind:

Your BMI: As you know BMI stands for Body Mass Index. This is the calculation of the body fat based on the weight and height. One must always calculate their BMI before option for any diet. You must remember that you cannot opt for the diet if you’re pregnant or under five feet.

Number of calories on a non-fasting day: You don’t really need to count your calories on your non-fasting days you can eat whatever you want but that doesn’t mean you can binge. You don’t necessarily need to keep a count but stick to eat as much as your body requires.

Fast day: By fast day we don’t mean that you eat nothing at all. You just restrict your calorie count to 500 to 600.

What this diet claims:

Reduction in body weight to up to 5 kg.

Reduction in fat mass to up to 3.5 kg and no change in muscle mass

Increased LDL particle size

Reduced CRP(which can cause inflammation in your body)

Reference:

1: Varady KA, Bhutani S, Klempel MC, Kroeger CM, Trepanowski JF, Haus JM, Hoddy KK, Calvo Y. Alternate day fasting for weight loss in normal weight and overweight subjects: a randomized controlled trial. Nutr J. 2013 Nov

12;12(1):146. doi: 10.1186/1475-2891-12-146. PubMed PMID: 24215592; PubMed Central PMCID: PMC3833266.