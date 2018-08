One big challenge you’ll face as a runner is increasing distance. You may be used to a conventional or routinal pace and distance, increasing that distance is a task in reality. However, you should know that there are certain tips that may help you to increase this distance.

PS: Don’t go overboard. You shouldn’t increase more than 10 percent of the distance each week.

Warm up before your hit the bull’s eye: Always remember, stretching or warming up before any exercise is a must. Stretching regimes are those that include a deliberate lengthening of muscles in order to improve joint range movement as well as muscle flexibility and decrease muscle soreness. Combine walking and running: Always remember that when you begin to run, you got to do a mix of some walking and running. Give your body some flexibility to choose what’s best. Run in the open: Please ditch the treadmill for once and opt to go out in the open and run. Get some fresh air. Take breaks: While you attempt to increase your running distance, stop for a brake and stretch. This is important for your muscles. Always remember to have fun and enjoy. Run with others: Humans love healthy competition. When you feel like you are about to give up, go along with your friends or peers. It will be like a competition that will compel you to perform better. Pace: The reason why beginner’s often fail running at a considerable distance is because they often run too fast in the beginning. Never do that. Maintain a conventional pace wherein you can talk comfortably but not so slow that you can even sing. Change running routes: Change is the only constant, isn’t it? We all get that. Therefore, the next time you put on your running shoes, make sure you go to an unknown or unraveled land. This way you will also feel mentally refreshed as you explore a new path. Set smaller goals for yourself: Never put yourself in a situation where you would be disheartened on not being able to fulfill it. Therefore, set smaller goals for yourself like- “I will run till the next neem tree” or so on. Gradually, make this distance, a party of your running routine.

