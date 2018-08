You’re performing a superb yoga pose and almost everyone is praising you for that perfect ‘shoulderstand‘. Suddenly, you can feel the air passing out of your vagina, making a fart-like sound which is odourless. Happened with you? You are not alone. It is called a vaginal fart or vart, booty burp, yoga fart among many others. This generally happens when you come out of an inverted position.

Here are 7 surprising facts about the vart that you must know:

Your vagina is an opening in the body where the air gets trapped. While you perform yoga or any activity with a lot of pelvic or core movements, it causes the air to be let out. It makes little noise. It doesn’t have any smell (yea, surely not a gassy one!). Whenever you come out of an inversion, vart is most common. It is extremely common and a lot of people experience it. Breathing well is the key to avoid this. Before you start getting into any pose, make sure you are inhaling and exhaling completely. Especially when you come out of an inversion, make sure to exhale properly so that there is no extra air that could possible come out in the form of a vart. But it could be a mortifying experience, obviously because nobody wants to be exercising like a pro but be looked at specifically because you’re farting. Right. So, try doing this- make sure of how you come out of the inverted poses. For example, when you come back to the starting position from your yoga pose, make sure you do in a fully relaxed manner and are not hurrying into it. A lot of women wear tampons even when they are not bleeding so as to avoid vart. In theory though this is an excellent idea as it blocks the vagina, air cannot escape. However, using tampons while you’re not bleeding can lead you to suffer from the toxic shock syndrome (TSS).

Having said all this, you need to understand that the condition is extremely common and you need not feel embarrassed as much as you do. The best way out, however, is to laugh it out!

