If you love your bed but don’t want to be a ‘bed potato’, there are ways to stay active even while you are lying on your mattress. Here are 7-bed workouts that will help you burn calories in minutes.

Scissor legs: Place your hands on the sides while lying on your back with your palms facing downwards. Put both feet straight up into the air and point your toes out. Lower your right leg down towards the bed (but not touching it). While bringing it down, keep the left leg straight, engaging your core. Then bring your left leg in a similar way without touching the bed. Switch side and repeat.

Jack splits: Lie on your back on the bed, keeping both your thumbs interlocked. As you lift the arms and feet off the bed, engage your core. Exhale while you lift up your entire upper body to form a V-shape. Keep your hips touched to the bed. Swing the hands straightforward in between your legs. Take your arms overhead and bring your legs down without touching the bed. Your upper back should also stay a little off the bed. Your one rep is complete.

Diamond reverse crunches: Lie on the bed with your arms along your sides and palms facing down. Put your feet together and open your knees out to the sides to form a diamond shape. Push into your palms and as you raise your feet up over your hips, brace your core. To drive your feet straight up towards the ceiling, lift your hips up off the bed. Bring them back to the bed with proper control, do not drop your feet to the bed.

Leg lift with knee in: Lie on your right side, bend your right knee taking your foot behind you. Place your left hand on your left hip and prop your head up with your right hand. Lift your left leg straight up towards the ceiling by keeping your hips stacked, then try to bring it in towards your core by bending the knee. To return back to the normal position, extend the leg back up toward the ceiling, then lower it with control. Continue for 30 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

Side plank with twist: Lie on your right side placing your right forearm on the bed. Brace your core as you lift your hips up towards the ceiling as high as you can by putting pressure on your right forearm. Now, stretch your left arm towards the ceiling. Slowly lower your hips down without touching the bed. As you bring your left arm down, twist from the waist by keeping the core tight. Continue this for 30 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.

Marching hip raises: Lie on your back on the bed with your knees bent and feet touching the bed. Put your arms along your sides with palms facing down. As you lift your hips to form a line between your knees and shoulders push onto your heels. Squeeze your butt as you lift your right foot up off the bed and bring it down to the bed. Keep your right leg bent at the knee. Repeat on the other side.

Arm extension to shoulder tap: Begin by lying on your back and putting your wrists under your shoulders. Make sure your body forms a straight line from the head to the toe. Lift your body up by putting pressure on your palms. As you extend your right arm forward, engage your abs and glutes, hold it for one second. Then repeat the same with your left hand. To tap your left shoulder, use the right hand and for the right shoulder use the left hand. Continue doing this to alternate sides.

