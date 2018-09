Ben Franklin rightly said ”Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” Who doesn’t want to stay healthy, wealthy and wise after all? If you are night owl, you should know why you need to leave your bed early. It has got some amazing health benefits. Here are reasons why should start your day at dawn.

You make an amazing start: No rush, no bustle and all peace – these are what an early start to your day can give you. Start at the dawn, get done with your work, keep up your biological clock, have a healthy mind and body to carry yourself the rest of the day and get back home soon and the entire evening waits for your relaxation.

Enjoy the quietude: Mornings are always perfect for a peaceful mind. No stress, no noise, nobody yelling around and you feel the nature’s touch. It is all so quiet that helps you enhance your concentration and focus for the entire day. Read, write, sort out your excel sheets and see how fast and efficient you can be with your tasks.

Have a great breakfast: Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and you skipping it means you losing a chance to maintain your health. Rise early, prepare some good breakfast that is both healthy and tasty and set out for the day. No gastric problem, no eating of anything you get in hand because you are hungry, no staying in empty time till you manage to have lunch – all these are waiting for you if you have the appropriate breakfast on the table.

Exercise: If you leave your bed, you will get enough time to exercise and keep yourself fit. Morning exercise is something that has less chance of getting cancelled as it may happen in case you decide for a post office workout with something or the other cropping up in the evenings.

Appointments: If you are an early riser, it becomes so easy to make early appointments on time. Not being punctual is the worst thing you do when it comes to appointments. Hence, get it done early and on time. Not only do you get time to prepare but you also impress the person you are meeting by being on time.