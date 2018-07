Sometimes we can get a little off track and it happens almost with everyone. Due to commitment at work, family issues or sickness. And suddenly our exercise routine takes a backseat. After a few days, we again start missing your fitness routine. So now the question arises that how do we get back into that routine? And the answer is all we need a little boost and motivation. Here are few tips on how to restart your workout habit and get back to shape.

Begin with something easy

Start with some easy exercises if you are really struggling to get back into exercising. If going to the gym feels hectic, then go to the park for a brisk walk or a light jog. As soon as you start feeling good, you will continue on and get back into your healthy habits.

Commit to ten minutes

Commit to working out for ten minutes per day if a long workout feels like too much. Start with ten minutes and see where you end up. Once you are up and moving, you will more than likely keep going.

Prepare your gym bag

Pack your gym bag the night before and lay it next to your bed. So once you are out of bed and your gym bag is already packed, you may feel more energetic. Place your gym bag next to your desk if you go to the gym after work. And this will make you more committed to exercising.

Get an exercise buddy

Having a workout buddy is always a great way to boost motivation and stick to your workout routine.

Set a goal

Set a one-month challenge to kick-start your routine. Many gyms, yoga studios and boot camps offer one-month challenges. So once the challenge will get finished, you will feel great and be back into regular exercise habits.

Image Source: Shutterstock