Forearms are like the calves of the fitness world! You might have everything looking great up top, from a broad chest to amazing bolder shoulders, but the whole pump goes for a toss when your forearms look like toothpicks! When you think of arm workouts, you only focus on the biceps and triceps. But the forearms need your attention too. In fact, a study in the International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics, said that a muscle will contract harder if the surrounding muscles are also contracted. On that note, here are the exercises that you need for fantastic forearms.

Palms-up and palms-down wrist curls

How to do it

Step 1: Keep the barbell (or dumbbells) on one side of the bench, and kneel down on the other side, with your body facing the bench.

Step 2: Hold the barbell in a palms-up grip and bring your arms up until your forearms are resting on the bench. Your wrists should be hanging over the edge.

Step 3: Start by curling your wrists up, and slowly lower them back down.

Step 4: Keep your forearms stationary, the only movement needed in this exercise comes from your wrists. Do three sets of 10 to15 reps.

Standing palms-up behind the back wrist curl

How to do it

Step 1: Stand straight and hold the barbell (or dumbbells) behind the glutes, arms fully extended downwards, palms facing back, and hands shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, slowly elevate the barbell by curling your wrists in a semi-circular motion towards the ceiling.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a second before slowly lowering your wrists back down to the starting position.

Step 4: Your wrists should be the only moving body part in this exercise. Do three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Hammer curls

How to do it

Step 1: Begin by standing upright with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing inwards and elbows close to your torso.

Step 2: Keeping your upper arm stationary, raise the dumbbells to shoulder level by contracting your biceps.

Step 3: Hold the position briefly before bringing the dumbbells slowly back down. Do three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Farmer’s walk

How to do it

Step 1: Stand between two heavy dumbbells and lift them up by driving the force through your heels, keeping your back straight and head up.

Step 2: Move forward by taking quick, short steps and continue breathing regularly. Cover 50-100 feet in one set.

Wrist rotations with straight bar

How to do it