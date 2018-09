These are some stretches that you can do to relieve from the pain you get while sitting all day in the office © Shutterstock

Monday is a just a day away, and you are dreading going back to office and slog for another 8 or 9 hours before coming back home, only to hit the office again. This is a life cycle you have chosen and actually most of us have. So, we do not pity you actually. We understand your pain. And talking of pain, there are some stretches that you can do to relieve from the pain you get while sitting all day in the office. Here you go…

Thumb stretch: Let’s realise this, you’ve overtaxed your thumbs. Or rather, your phone has, You use your phone and the keyboard so much that your thumbs and fingers probably tingle with pain from typing, texting and swiping all day.

How to do it

Step 1: With your arm straight out in front of you, open the hand with the thumb pointing toward the ceiling.

Step 2: Fold the thumb into your palm, then wrap the other fingers around into a fist.

Step 3: With the other hand, gently assist the wrist down, trying to drop the pinky toward the floor.

Step 4: After two to three seconds, return to the start position and repeat for a set of 10 reps.

Neck stretch: Between the time you stare at a computer and crouch over your phone to text, your neck bears a lot of the burden.

How to do it

Step 1: Sit with your back straight. With one or both hands placed on the back of your head, tuck your chin and roll your head forward until your chin meets your chest.

Step 2: Hold for three seconds and come back up.

Step 3: Gently assist the end of the movement with your hands at the back of your head. Be certain to keep your shoulders relaxed and back straight. Repeat 10 times every day.

Hip stretch: Tight hips? Sore back? We understand that pain. Sitting for long hours and all kinds of exercises that you do in the gym stresses your hip and back.

How to do it

Step 1: While lying down on your back, extend both of your legs as straight as you can and place the foot of one leg into the loop of a strap or towel.

Step 2: Wrap your prop around the outside of your ankle so you’re holding the strap on the inside of your legs, then rotate your foot outward.

Step 3: With the assistance of the strap, bring your leg up and across the midline, knee toward the opposite shoulder.

Step 4: Pause when you feel the stretch, then hold for two to three seconds and release. Do this 10 times on each leg.

Back stretch: Lower back pain is way too common for people who spend most of their day sitting in the office. This stretch targets lumbar rotation and helps relieve lower back pain.

How to do it

Step 1: Place your hands behind your head. Interlace your fingers with your elbows out.

Step 2: Rotate your upper body in one direction until you have twisted as far as you can go.

Step 3: When you feel loosened up after three or four repetitions in one direction, rotate, hold, then bring your elbow toward the outside of the same side knee.

Step 4: Return to an upright position. Do one side at a time, completing all repetitions before beginning on the opposite side.

Hamstring Stretch: We all tend to have really tight hamstrings and worryingly enough we ignore it too. Do this stretch to get relief instantly.

How to do it