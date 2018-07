In today’s time, yoga is the key to good health. It is no secret that yoga has a host of benefits and surely, every asana or form of yoga is beneficial to some part of the body. However, in recent times obesity is a huge concern. Obesity is a health disorder, where a person accumulates excess body fat which has a negative effect on their health. It is commonly caused by a combination of overeating, irregular eating habits, lack of physical activity, and sometimes even genetic causes.

A lot of doctors, trainers, actors, experts etc themselves rely upon yoga for improved metabolism and weight-loss. Yoga is widely associated with the aspects of flexibility, stamina and strength. The methods in which yoga helps you lose weight are different from how it usually is perceived. Sarvesh Shashi, CEO, Zorba Yoga says, “Yoga is a true calorie burner. It is a lifestyle, a guide to wellness that requires dedication and discipline in order to reap its benefits.”