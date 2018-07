Many of us eat Chinese dishes and one of the main ingredients in them is the spring onion. The eye-catching vegetable comes in different varieties– white, yellow and red and it is milder in taste and nutrient dense. The wonderful veggie –also known as scallion or green onion and improve your overall well-being.

Spring onion is packed with fibre, vitamin K, CA, B2, copper and magnesium and is a must-try for all. It can be used in various Chinese dishes, salads, dals and appetizers. It has anti-bacterial properties which can keep a cough and flu at bay. One needs a strong immunity to stay healthy and if you consume spring onions, they may help you to build a good immune system as they are loaded with vitamin C. Are you worried about your cholesterol level? Then, you must opt for spring onions which will help you to manage it. It will also help you to regulate your metabolism.

Furthermore, this veggie can be a boon for your skin. Many factors like faulty lifestyle, environmental factors, stress and so on can speed up ageing. But, you don’t have to worry as this power-packed veggie will help you to slow down the signs of ageing and amplify your beauty. Read on to know the many health benefits of it.

Eliminates the risk of cancer

It contains sulphur and compounds like allyl sulphide and flavonoids that can keep cancer at bay and fight against the enzymes producing cancer cells. See to it that you include spring onion in your diet which can help you to reduce the risk of cancer. What your eyes could indicate about your health

Improves eye health

Eyes are one of the vital organs of the body. You should not take your eyes for granted and consume a diet which is good for your peepers. Taking care of your eyes will help you to enhance your visions and keep you away from many eye problems. To ensure that you take measures to prevent your eyes and consuming spring onions can be helpful. Spring onions are rich in vitamin A and carotenoids which can keep your vision intact.

Can help you to lower your blood sugar level

The body can produce more insulin due to the sulphur present in the spring onions which in turn can help you to prevent diabetes by improving the glucose tolerance. Spring onions also contain allyl propyl disulphide which can lower your blood sugar levels. Expert tips to keep your eyes healthy

Image Source: Shutterstock