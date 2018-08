One of the best times to do yoga is early morning, just as you wake up. The thing with yoga is, you have to be consistent. You must follow the regime for a considerable span of time to yield results. But even as you are all set to workout like a pro, where you practise yoga is a matter of discussion. Yoga, done in the open is quite helpful.

Morning yoga means shooing away your sleep while embracing goodness for the day ahead. Therefore, you must make sure that your morning yoga is beneficial for your overall health as much as it helps in stretching your body muscles. Here are 3 morning yoga poses that will be extremely beneficial to you:

Adho mukha savasana– This yoga asana is excellent to release stress and to energise your body. It is also helps in stretching your shoulders, archs and hands.

How to perform?

Come onto the floor on your hands and knees. Place your knees and hands in a way that it touches the ground. Your hands should be kept perpendicular to the knees and shoulders. Now straighten your legs by pushing the hips out and stand on your toes. Push the floor with your palms and straighten your spine. In this position, you form a triangle like structure by making the ground as your base. Basically, you will look like an inverted ‘V’. Now, pull your hips down slowly and come back to the starting position.

This yoga asana is excellent to release stress and to energise your body. It is also helps in stretching your shoulders, archs and hands. Bhujangasana- Bhujangasana or cobra pose is one of the most opted for yoga asana when it comes to back strengthening. It is, however, one pose that is beneficial for the entire body- right from head to toe.

How to do Bhujangasana?

a) Lie flat on stomach. Keep hands at shoulder level on either sides, close to the chest- palms facing the ground.

b) Place your body weight on your palms and slowly raise head and trunk.

c) Press hips,thigh and feet on the floor.

d) Hold the position for 10 seconds while breathing normally.

e) To release slowly come down and rest forehead on the ground.

Balasana– This pose is the best to calm you down. It helps in de-stressing and boosting your mood in minutes.

How to do balasana?

a) Sit on your knees.

b) Now rest your chest on your knees and place your forehead on the floor.

c) Take a few breaths and just reflect on your thoughts.

