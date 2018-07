Adding fresh herbs to any dish can enhance its taste and flavour. The herbs not only add flavor to your dish but they also have health benefits. So, next time you go for your grocery shopping, add these herbs on your grocery list and give a twist to your dish by incorporating them into it. Here, Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness tells you how to use rosemary and thyme in your favourite recipe. Read: Feeling tired? Stimulate your senses with rosemary oil!

Speaking about rosemary, Manjari Chandra says, “It is a powerful herb which helps to fight yeast infection and candida. Rosemary has antioxidant, antibacterial and antiviral properties and is effective in treating Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. It also acts as a memory booster. One can also season food with rosemary.”

Know how to use it:

For rosemary tea, add two teaspoons of the rosemary leaves to hot water and allow it to steep for 10 to 15 minutes.

It can be used for garnishing or topping on your favourite fish, sprinkle it into soups, stews and on the top of your bread.

As per Manjari Chandra, “Thyme also has many health benefits. Its essential oil can be used in toothpaste, cosmetics and antiseptic ointments. Bathing with thyme oil can enhance your mood, relieve stress, joint pain and aches. It is also used in cough drops. Thyme gives food a tangy and a warm flavour and is highly fragrant and pleasant which can be planted in the garden.” Read: Thyme: Health benefits and side effects

Know how to use it:

Dried thyme leaves can be used in stews and soups. While sautéing and baking the vegetables, and in custards too. This can add aroma to your dish.

To make thyme tea, mix 1 tsp of crushed thyme mixed in with ½ cup of water which is boiling. The thyme should steep within the water for 10 minutes and then strain it.

You can add it to your favourite pasta sauce, omelette and scrambled eggs.

Poach fish by placing some thyme sprigs on top of it and in the poaching liquid as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock