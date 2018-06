People usually have a notion that weight loss is all about tough diets with fancy names and lifting heavy weights. Although a good diet and exercise is necessary, there are still easier tricks to lose a fair amount of weight if you are not obese or want to eat clean to make sure to not put on weight in future. Rujuta Diwekar who is the name behind stars like Kareena Kapoor’s perfect figure believes that weight loss is a lifestyle change. In the holistic approach towards changing your life in a healthier way, weight loss becomes just a by-product of it. Here are 10 tips that everyone who wants to change their lifestyle for the better must keep in mind to achieve healthy weight loss:

1. Eating less is the key. Portion control will allow you to even include a bit of a treat here and there into your diet. She usually says that even if you are treating yourself once in a while, having a really small amount will satiate your cravings and keep you away from those extra kilos. Too much of anything isn’t good, not even veggies. Our stomach is only the size of two of our palms so eat accordingly.

2. Eating slowly helps you eat less and also aids digestion. Chew your food well while you’re eating and take your time.

3. Avoid watching TV while eating because that makes you eat more than required, unknowingly. Do don’t distract yourself.

4. Make small tweaks here and there in your diet to help you lose weight instead of completely eliminating a certain food. For example, go for Bajra rotis instead of normal ones, makhana instead of your oily wafers.

5. Khichdi is an amazing food to eat as fillers if you have nothing at hand to eat. She even recommended that khichdi could be our national food if there was any such thing as national food, because of its amazing health benefits.

6. Some people think rice is fattening but that is not the case. Rujuta says that ‘Rice allows you to bring back good bacteria in your body, it re-builds your body-environment which in turn cleanses your body and aids weight loss.’

7. Avoid crash diets. Crash diets can sometimes lead to health complications and deprive your body of a lot of nutrients. She says, “Crash diet is basically taking one step ahead and two step backwards”.

8. Listen to your body. Don’t force your body to feel deprived and starve to lose weight.

9. Throw the idea of ‘dairy-free diet’ out of the window unless you are specifically asked by your doctors or experts. Even a single glass of milk has so much calcium. Dairy products also have CLA, which helps burning down fat from stubborn areas.

10. In terms of butt fat which is a huge problem for many people, the key is to sit less and keep yourself active more. The lesser you sit the better buttocks you get.

11. If you fit in your jeans doesn’t mean the fat is gone. That may just be water-loss. Opt for sustainable diet and give yourself enough time. Otherwise, you’ll lose weight only on scale.

12. Rujuta believes that sugar-free is nothing. Nothing that says sugar-free is actually free of sugar. One can eat sugar but in moderation. Coffee/tea shouldn’t be the first thing you have in a day and whenever you have tea or coffee, try to acquire the taste of the beverages with less sugar. Tea or coffee 2 small cups a day should be enough.

13. Eat local. You don’t need to go out of the way to get exotic foods to lose weight.