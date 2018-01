Sesame or til adds more than just flavour to your dish. This common kitchen ingredient is an important source of phyto-nutrients such as omega-6 fatty acids, flavonoid phenolic anti-oxidants, vitamins, and dietary fibre with potential anti-cancer as well as health promoting properties. 9 reasons why sesame oil is as healthy as the seeds!

Protects you from cancer

Research has found that sesame has very potent anti-cancer properties. It has been found to be effective against a number of cancers like lung cancer, colon cancer, leukaemia, prostate cancer, breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. All these benefits are brought about by a potent antioxidant known as sesamin. Sesamin stops and slows down the regeneration of cancer cells and stops the production of chemicals that are linked to their survival. 10 ways to change your food habits and prevent cancer!

Protects you from heart disease

Sesame seeds are rich in oleic acid, a potent mono-unsaturated fatty acid which lowers the ‘bad cholesterol’ or LDL cholesterol in the blood and increases the level of ‘good cholesterol’ or HDL in the body, thereby helping you maintain a healthy lipid profile. All this in turn protects you from heart disease, stroke and atherosclerosis. Did you know a diet rich in peanuts can lower your risk of developing heart disease?

Prevents you from osteoporosis

Due to the zinc and calcium present in sesame seeds, they are great in preventing osteoporosis. The combination of essential minerals and vitamins help in proper assimilation of calcium by the body, and zinc helps in preventing excessive leeching of calcium into the body. Here are some exercises to make your bones stronger and prevent osteoporosis.

Keeps pregnant mothers and growing foetuses healthy

Packed with folic acid, sesame seeds are great for pregnant mothers. Folic acid is essential in proper DNA synthesis in growing foetuses and improves the all round health of a pregnant mother. Here’s why pregnant mothers need folic acid in their diet.

Helps maintain healthy bones in children

Sesame seeds are rich in dietary proteins and good quality amino acids that are essential for the growth of bones in children. Just 100 g of the seed gives approximately eighteen grams of proteins. This combination is great in helping children grow stronger and better. 7 surprising foods for healthy bones – Photo Gallery

Helps reduce anxiety

Rich in an essential vitamin, niacin, sesame seeds are known to reduce anxiety. With almost 28% of the total necessary daily intake of niacin present in 100 grams of the seeds, it helps in improving the GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) activity inside the brain, thereby reducing anxiety and neurosis.

Keeps your heart muscles healthy

Sesame seeds are extremely rich in essential minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and selenium. These minerals help regulate cardiac muscle activity, making them stronger.

Makes a great massage oil for babies

While the benefits of massaging a baby after birth is still debatable, a number of Indian cultures still practice it. According to Ayurveda, sesame oil is said to have a relaxing effect on a child and is cooling in nature. Its innate components also add to the healthy growth of the baby.

Improves the efficacy of certain diabetes drugs

A study published by the Department of Biothechnology at the Vinayaka Missions University, Tamil Nadu, found that sesame helps reduce blood pressure and has an anti glycaemic effect with up to 36% of reduction of the glucose levels in the blood when combined with the widely used anti-diabetic drug glibenclamide. So for a type 2 diabetic, including sesame seeds is a great idea to fight the disease naturally.

Helps recovery after a stroke

Studies on animal models found that sesame seeds are great in restoring the blood flow to parts of the brain that have lost circulation due to a stroke. This study is based on the fact that the high amounts of magnesium and zinc present in the seed help in strengthening one’s blood circulation and neural impulses.

How can you include sesame seeds in your daily diet?

To include sesame into your daily diet, add them to your salad or cooked food, either roasted or simply sprinkled. Another good way to include its benefits is to cook food in til ka tel/sesame oil or to make til ke laddo, jowar and til ke puri or a dessert like date and sesame puranpoli

You may also like to read: