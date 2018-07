To maintain your overall wellness, having a healthy gut is the need of the hour. It is vital to have a healthy gut otherwise one can suffer from many health conditions. Moreover, an unhealthy gut can impact your mood, weight, well-being and when your gut is unhealthy, other than indigestion and bloating, one can suffer from the other digestive disorders like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), gallstones, ulcerative colitis and so on. Along with that, you may also get gastroenteritis which is the inflammation of the stomach and small intestine which can weaken your gut.“Gastroenteritis can be caused due to viruses and bacteria, contaminated food and water or coming in contact with someone who has the virus. The visible symptoms of it can be watery diarrhoea and vomiting. You may also suffer from stomach pain, cramping, fever, nausea, and a headache. So, to tackle gastroenteritis and keep your gut healthy by consuming safe drinking water, cutting down on junk, spicy and oily food, “ says Dr Rakesh Patel, Gastroenterologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Probiotics are the best friends of your gut and they are bacteria that line your digestive tract and support your body’s ability to absorb nutrients by helping them to fight infections. The study named Effects of Probiotics on Gut Microbiota: Mechanisms of Intestinal Immunomodulation and Neuromodulation in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology stated, “Probiotics may restore the composition of the gut microbiome and introduce beneficial functions to gut microbial communities, resulting in amelioration or prevention of gut inflammation and other intestinal or systemic disease phenotypes.” Did you know gut bacteria could affect your weight and health?

Probiotics and gut health

As per the study, Use Of Probiotics For Management of Acute Gastroenteritis, a position paper by the Espghan Working Group for Probiotics and Prebiotics in the journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, “The use of probiotics has been suggested in the treatment of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in addition to early rehydration and avoidance of dietary restrictions.” Here are 10 probiotic foods for a healthy gut.”

Dark Chocolates: They are a source of prebiotics and probiotics which can be healthy for your gut. Kimchi: It is made with cabbage, radishes, and scallions, it is an Asian fermented foods veggie dish. The unique Kimchi strains will heal your gut and help you to stay slim. Nato: This Japanese dish of fermented soybeans is a potent source of gut-healing probiotics. Kefir: It is a fermented probiotic milk drink which can improve your digestive health. Yoghurt: One of the best sources of probiotics, yoghurt will help calm your system and is good for your gut health. Sauerkraut: It is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and K and is made from fermented cabbage (and sometimes other vegetables) to keep your gut healthy. Pickled vegetables: They are one of the classic fermented foods which can be termed as gut friendly. Tempeh: It is a fermented, probiotic-rich grain made from soybeans. It can be sauteed, baked or eaten crumbled on salads. 22% of Indian adults suffer from constipation: Abbott ‘Gut Health Survey’ Green Olives: They can help relieve bloating and hence should be consumed. Green Peas: They contain inherent probiotic bacteria to foster a favourable gut balance.

