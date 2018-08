During childhood, many of us have climbed the tamarind tree to grab those sweet and sour tamarinds. It was fun, right? You must continue this practice in adulthood too (eating tamarinds, not climbing trees). If you are ignoring this wonderful fruit, then you are making a big mistake as tamarind can help you battle many health issues. Tamarind is abundant in vitamins, antioxidants, magnesium and potassium and can enhance your immunity. It can aid digestion and can promote weight loss. Here, are a few health benefits of this amazing fruit.

It can treat cuts and bruises: Tamarind is loaded with antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and can help you heal your wound and prevent the infection from spreading.

Tamarind is loaded with antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and can help you heal your wound and prevent the infection from spreading. It can help you to lose weight: Tamarind contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA) which is linked to weight loss.

Tamarind contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA) which is linked to weight loss. It can help you to treat malaria: This marvellous fruit is antiviral and antipyretic and can help you to manage your malaria fever.

This marvellous fruit is antiviral and antipyretic and can help you to manage your malaria fever. It can soothe inflammation: You may feel excruciating pain and discomfort due to inflammation. But, don’t worry, tamarind can help you to deal with it as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, it can protect your bones, joints and cartilage form arthritis.

You may feel excruciating pain and discomfort due to inflammation. But, don’t worry, tamarind can help you to deal with it as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, it can protect your bones, joints and cartilage form arthritis. It can ease constipation: Many of us suffer from constipation due to factors like faulty eating habits and stress. It can be annoying and you may feel bloated and irritated. Tamarind pulp can regulate your bowel movements.

Many of us suffer from constipation due to factors like faulty eating habits and stress. It can be annoying and you may feel bloated and irritated. Tamarind pulp can regulate your bowel movements. It can purify your blood: Tamarind is rich in essential minerals, dietary fibre, and vitamin C which can help you to purify your blood. So, try to include it in your daily diet.

Tamarind is rich in essential minerals, dietary fibre, and vitamin C which can help you to purify your blood. So, try to include it in your daily diet. It can help you to deal with mouth ulcers: Canker sores or mouth ulcers can be painful. It can cause trouble in eating and swallowing food. Tamarind has a cooling effect and can help you to get rid of those burning sensations.

Canker sores or mouth ulcers can be painful. It can cause trouble in eating and swallowing food. Tamarind has a cooling effect and can help you to get rid of those burning sensations. It can help you to build a stronger immunity: Tamarind is loaded with vitamin C, antioxidant, antiviral, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and can enhance your immunity.

Tamarind is loaded with vitamin C, antioxidant, antiviral, antiseptic and antimicrobial properties and can enhance your immunity. It can improve your nerve function: Tamarind contains thiamine (vitamin B6) and can boost your memory and nerve function.

Image Source: Shutterstock